One step forward, two steps back with electronic bus timetable - Vladimir McTavish

Lothian Buses' new electronic timetable display boards

Situated at numerous bus stops around the city, the new screens carry much more information than the old ones they have replaced.

They give the departures time, operating company’s name, destination and calling points of every upcoming service.

So far, so good and a much modernised improvement on the old grey screen that told you the numbers of minutes until the next arrival. This was better as it tracked the bus’s progress in real time. The new improved technology doesn’t do this.

You get to the bus stop and take note of the upcoming arrivals and get the following information: Service 9 to King’s Buildings, via Canonmills, New Town, Princes Street, Mound at 15.10.

All very helpful. However, the minute the screen’s clock ticks over to 15.11, that 15.10 departure disappears, whether the bus has arrived or not. It does not track whether the service has been delayed. Unlike the old screen which would tell you your service was “due” up until it arrived.

Effectively these new departure boards are no more technologically advanced than the old-fashioned paper timetable which is mounted on the bus shelter.

If you’ve been waiting a while, you know the bus is coming when the information is taken off the screen.

If you’ve just arrived at the stop, you think you must have missed the bus, so you start walking. Only for the number nine to turn round the corner and overtake you before you can run to the next stop.

The obvious answer is to use the Lothian Buses app on your phone, but I’m guessing many tourists haven’t downloaded it.

While they must be utterly confused, it’s the smokers I feel most sorry for. A passenger arrives at the stop and looks at the timetable. Thinking they’ve missed the bus, they light a cigarette. Having only taken a couple of draws on their fag, they then see their bus coming into view and have to stub out their smoke and chuck it in the bin. At around £15 for a packet of 20, they’ve just wasted 75p.