A new Scottish Government report into Brexit has been published

Brexit means Scotland has now left the world’s biggest single market and no longer enjoys freedom of movement, resulting in labour shortages across the NHS, agriculture and our hospitality sector.

Consumers and businesses continue to face a cost-of-living crisis, driven by rampant food inflation, while produce rots in the ground, and obstructive trade barriers that are making it harder to import and export goods from the EU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The numbers prove this. An expected loss of £3 billion every year in public revenues for Scotland. Food price inflation at a 45-year high with Brexit responsible for an estimated one-third of it. Damaged trade with 44 per cent of businesses in Scotland naming Brexit as the main cause of difficulties trading overseas.

Additional estimated costs of up to £600 per consignment for some shellfish exporters as a result of trade barriers. Staff shortages reported by 45 per cent of tourism businesses in the Highland and Islands as a result of the loss of freedom of movement. More costly and difficult travel arrangements with long transit delays, more obstacles for touring artists and roaming charges reintroduced by most operators.