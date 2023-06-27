News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Flood alert issued as thunderstorms set to strike city
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Only one way to end this Brexit madness - Angus Robertson

As time goes on, the stark and debilitating realities of Brexit become ever clearer. A new Scottish Government report into the impacts of Brexit, seven years after people in Scotland resoundingly rejected it, lays bare the damage it has inflicted.
By Angus Robertson
Published 27th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
A new Scottish Government report into Brexit has been publishedA new Scottish Government report into Brexit has been published
A new Scottish Government report into Brexit has been published

Brexit means Scotland has now left the world’s biggest single market and no longer enjoys freedom of movement, resulting in labour shortages across the NHS, agriculture and our hospitality sector.

Consumers and businesses continue to face a cost-of-living crisis, driven by rampant food inflation, while produce rots in the ground, and obstructive trade barriers that are making it harder to import and export goods from the EU.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The numbers prove this. An expected loss of £3 billion every year in public revenues for Scotland. Food price inflation at a 45-year high with Brexit responsible for an estimated one-third of it. Damaged trade with 44 per cent of businesses in Scotland naming Brexit as the main cause of difficulties trading overseas.

Additional estimated costs of up to £600 per consignment for some shellfish exporters as a result of trade barriers. Staff shortages reported by 45 per cent of tourism businesses in the Highland and Islands as a result of the loss of freedom of movement. More costly and difficult travel arrangements with long transit delays, more obstacles for touring artists and roaming charges reintroduced by most operators.

Most Popular

As the election draws ever nearer, Scots have a choice between the pro-Brexit Conservatives, Labour and Lib-Dems; or the pro-EU SNP. That’s it. The only way to end this Brexit madness and return to our European routes is to vote SNP.

Related topics:BrexitScotlandAngus RobertsonScottish GovernmentNHS