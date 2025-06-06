Only style icon Judith can becalm our weather’s temper tantrums

Edinburgh’s Judith Ralston, the former opera singer is now a weather presenter for BBC Scotland

Other nations look to cutesy cheerleader gals for their TV weather updates. We in Scotland defer to the goddess of isobars and pressure fronts, Judith Ralston, a style icon in a pair of headmistress glasses, form-fitting sweater and a tight leather skirt.

This is not an easy combo to pull off when you have to briefly bend to explain weather-related shenanigans south of Carlisle. That lady can rock that leather skirt. I am in awe. Were I to be poured into something even remotely similar, my rear end would strongly resemble the leather sofas currently on offer in the DFS Summer Sale.

Judith is not a weather girl. This is a weather woman and one with a firm hand. She has the air of a strict teacher who knows what the kids at the back are up to, and can deal with it sharpish. It’s fitting that she gives Scotland the latest on our swinging troughs and temperatures, since we’re dealing with the sort of weather moods and swings we expect from rampaging hormone-fuelled teens.

It’s called Whiplash Weather. Scotland traditionally has at least four seasons in any one day, but this is fast moving. It’s like the conveyor belt at the end of the Generation Game. We can see summer passing us, but it’s moving pretty quick and hard to remember. Sorry about the Generation Game reference. People of a certain age now can’t get the words “cuddly toy” out of their heads.

May lulled us into a false sense of security. Blue skies and beaming sun. The Shore looked like San Tropez, only smaller and with better pubs. Why, I even left the house without a jacket on. I know. Madness. Men were striding about Leith without tshirts on. I know. Horrible.

And then the whiplash arrived with hurricane winds, and all bets, loose clothing and flip-flops were off. Literally. Anything not firmly strapped down was gone with the wind. I hung a washing out. If anyone in Fife has seen my double duvet cover, let me know and I’ll cut across the bridge and get it back.

Choosing an outfit for the day is fashion roulette. In the winter, it’s easy. All the layers, and then some more. Chuck in a brolly. In the summer, slightly less layers. Chuck in a brolly. Now we have to dress for the weather we see in that actual moment, betting on the odds of freezing or roasting for the rest of the day. Forget the brolly.

Yesterday I ventured out to meet friends for lunch. I had to pull out my winter rain jacket, on account of the fact that the street was being lashed by the sort of storm that drove sailing ships onto the Bell Rock. By the time I reached the bus stop the sun was out. Now, that little jacket of mine is very waterproof. It has not been designed for sitting on a Lothian bus with the heating full-on and the sun beaming in. Finland may have saunas, we have the human boil-in-the-bag travelling experience. Fortunately, I cooled off the minute I left the bus, because the rain came back. Whiplash indeed.

This summer is getting downright recalcitrant. Someone needs to have a stern word and I can think of no better woman than our own Queen of the Weather, Ms Ralston.