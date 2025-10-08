Operation After Dark puts spotlight on housebreaking

Police analysis of crime trends indicates that theft by housebreaking is more prevalent during the autumn and winter months (Picture: Adobe)

As autumn approaches and the hours of daylight grow shorter, your police in South West Edinburgh are focusing greater attention on crimes of housebreaking, theft and dishonesty – a key priority for Edinburgh as a whole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although crime trends indicate that the number of incidents of theft by housebreaking has reduced compared to both last year and the five-year average, we remain vigilant because we are acutely aware of the traumatic impact this intrusive crime has on its victims. One victim of theft by housebreaking is one too many, and our analysis of crime trends indicate that these types of crime are more prevalent during the autumn and winter months.

Where incidents of housebreaking do occur, they are reviewed on a daily basis by senior officers like me. Local policing teams are then directed to prevention activities and patrols, with support available from our national specialist departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have a team of detectives who are dedicated to investigating housebreakings to bring those responsible before a court. This team have recently made several significant arrests, resulting in perpetrators being charged with housebreaking offences. Of equal importance to our enforcement activity, is our commitment to prevention. This does not just involve assisting homes throughout the capital in increasing their security to help prevent housebreaking from occurring, but also to coming up with long-term solutions that stop those who are involved in such criminal activity from committing further offences.

As such, we always look to explore opportunities to engage with those released from prison. Whilst ensuring that they are complying with bail conditions, we also work alongside them to identify ways in which they can make more positive life choices that divert them away from criminality. This often involves signposting them to various partners for support and we are grateful to those agencies who assist with this.

Houses that look unoccupied are a target for criminals. It is important that you take preventative steps to keep your house safe. Please remember to keep your windows and doors locked and consider fitting an intruder alarm, CCTV and outside security lighting. It is also a good idea to record and security mark your valuable property. Make sure that you keep car keys out of sight and use Faraday pouches to block signals from car keys to prevent keyless vehicle thefts. A full range of crime prevention advice is available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.

You policing team within the South West remain fully focused on addressing priority issues affecting the area. We remain committed to protecting your properties and apprehending offenders and we will be carrying out uniform and plain-clothes patrols across the area as part of our After Dark campaign. Our team are determined in pursuing offenders and disrupting criminal enterprise. We rely on information from you to ensure that we are focusing on the right people and right places. If you have any concerns, you can report them to Police Scotland by calling 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Niven Bull is Local Area Commander, South West Edinburgh