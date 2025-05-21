Operation targets illegal use of e-bikes and e-scooters

In South West Edinburgh, police have targeted the illegal use of e-bikes and e-Scooters as part of Operation Pillar

Dedication to public service is a key aspect to policing. My colleagues and I take a great pride in serving the public and contributing to the safety, health, and wellbeing of the communities that we are part of and serve.

Police officers are essentially members of the public with some additional and limited powers, such as the ability to stop and search individuals where we have reasonable cause to do so.

When we use our police powers, we always do so to protect and safeguard people, including some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. We are human and do occasionally make mistakes and get things wrong. When we do make mistakes, we strive to learn from them and make improvements for the future.

We welcome your feedback, please let us know how we are doing and where we can make things better. You can do this by completing the “Your Police” survey on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.

Road safety is a priority for Edinburgh. Policing of the roads is the responsibility of all operational officers and specialist Road Policing support is provided in each Local Command Area. We proactively address behaviours that affect the safety and wellbeing of all Scotland’s road users through a combination of education, prevention and enforcement. We also target criminal groups who use the road network to further their illegal endeavours.

Recently we have seen a rise in the use of unregistered e-bikes and e-scooters on the roads and pathways in the south west of Edinburgh. To ensure the legal use of e-bikes, riders must comply with various to conditions, which centre around how it is propelled and the maximum continuous power it can reach. In addition, a rider must be 14 years or older and wear a helmet while riding.

Should the above conditions not be met, then it would be considered motorcycle and road traffic legislation would therefore apply i.e. requirement to possess driving licence and insurance. Similarly, riders of e-scooters must comply with the road traffic legislation and be in possession of relevant driving licence, insurance and MOT. Also, e-scooters must be ridden only on roads and not on pavements or pedestrian walkways.

In south west Edinburgh, we have targeted the illegal use of e-bikes and e-Scooters as part of Operation Pillar, resulting in multiple vehicles being seized and riders being charged with road traffic offences. In the next phase of the operation, we will be focusing on the use of off-road bikes on the roads and associated anti-social behaviour.

If you are the owner of a motorbike or e-scooter, please protect your vehicle and make sure that you have secured it appropriately. Many vehicles are stolen because they are poorly secured or not secured at all. A full range of crime prevention advice is available on our website. Please work with us as we strive to make the roads safer. If you have any issues you would like to raise, please let us know by calling 101 or contact us via our website.

Chief Inspector Niven Bull is Local Area Commander, South West Edinburgh