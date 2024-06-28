Our cat Sully was the best judge of election leaflet quality - Susan Morrison

Election leaflets are proving useful for the cat litter tray

Our late lamented cat Sully loved elections. He lurked behind the front door waiting for the leaflets to land. He liked to pee on them.

I had a theory that it was because they were shiny. He was particularly fond of a Tory leaflet, possibly because they used better quality paper.

He’d have been crossed legged with this lot. Practically nothing to bring him relief. The paper certainly wouldn’t have pleased him.

The Greens have naturally gone for sustainable, and full marks to them. but that recycled stuff would not have amused him at all. Scratchy.

The other day we got one from an outfit claiming to be a family-friendly party. Mind you, if you read the leaflet they are only friends with very particular families.

Imagine Sunday Post, knitted tank tops and the calendar forever reading 1955. But the paper was slightly shinier, so that might have passed muster for Sully.

I would have shooed him away from the Communist Party offering. Not planning to vote for them, but kudos for great graphic design there, comrades. Full on blazing red hammer and sickle, with a familiar use of the call-to-action exclamation mark. Made me quite nostalgic.

Took me right back to Stirling University student union meetings. They usually lasted for hours, fuelled on Benson and Hedges fags and cans of Tennents.

Actually managed to read the inside and the 12 point programme sounds pretty cool to me.

The Tories have fallen off dreadfully. It was a sad, drab scrap of paper. It smacked of despair and political amnesia. There was a bit of chat about change and leadership. I think they’ve forgotten they’ve been in charge for 14 years, so yes, we do need a bit of change. And they’ve had leadership.

My goodness, since 2018 we’ve had as many Prime Ministers than Rod Stewart has had wives. That’s a lot of leaders and all of them going nowhere.