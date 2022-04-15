Can bees change the colour of cherry blossom? (Picture: Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP via Getty Images)

So as I was cleaning all the fag packets and cans of juice from my front garden (the ones that were so kindly left by lazy passers-by), I noticed something was different.

I'm not sure if this is the magical work or the bees after pollination or if it's just simply the progression of the blooms in my garden, but one of them has changed colour.

We have a fairly young cherry tree and she's always been white. However, to my amazement, the flowers coming out now are pink – a beautiful cherry pink.

It's my favourite type of tree and I always felt a bit sad that it wasn't pink but there she is, blossoming away like a ballerina in the front garden.

It makes me smile every morning and is a reminder that nature is wonderful – and more wonderful than accomplishments that many people today believe are important like Instagram followers, the label on our trainers or the regy plate on our cars. Just nature, pure and simple.

One thing’s for sure, it certainly wasn't the cans of Red Bull and cigarette packets that have changed the colour of our cherry tree, as they're no longer there to spoil the beauty.

But the bees do love the cherry tree, so I'm wondering if maybe they've been out with their magic little paint brushes, swirling on a coat of "Ballet Slippers”. Oh, it's nice to dream – and it would be funny to see.

