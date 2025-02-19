Our commitment to improving city’s housing stock - Lezley Marion Cameron

Depute Lord Provost, Lezley Marion Cameron

I am acutely aware of the challenges and complexities which exacerbate the pressures of the ongoing shortage of affordable housing in Edinburgh on our tenants, residents and housing and homelessness teams and services.

It’s impossible to ignore the reality of a crisis that includes not only an ongoing shortage of affordable homes but also the need to improve the quality of existing and older homes that we already own.

Buildings like Cables Wynd House, which have housed people for decades, are in urgent, overdue need of investment to bring them up to modern standards for safety, energy efficiency and comfort.

For too long, Cables Wynd House residents have sought to have the conditions of their building and homes improved. Their recently published report findings are stark and shocking reading, and testimonies residents shared at the recent report launch event made clear the reality of the range of difficulties and discomfort they face daily.

Cables Wynd House, better known as the Leith Banana Flats, is a nine story local authority block in Leith

We have serious and urgent work to do, and we have prioritised the ‘Banana Flats’ as part of a £69 million investment into our housing stock. Our plans include a full energy retrofit and block improvements and upgrades for both Cables Wynd House and Linkview House.

While the scope of the investment is sizeable, the works being undertaken are about more than fixing the problems – they’re about ensuring the long-term health, safety and wellness of our tenants.

This includes replacing lifts, heating and electrical systems – works which will make a huge difference to our tenants’ lives by reducing their energy costs and improving living conditions.

Projects of this scale, however, take time and need careful planning and execution, in keeping with the building’s ‘A listed heritage status’ and its iconic brutalist design and following fully Health and Safety good work practice.

That’s why in coming months we’ll be meeting tenants and holding drop-in sessions to make sure everyone is kept informed about when the works will start and most importantly, what it all means for them.

We’re also committed to do all we can to address any immediate concerns raised and carry out outstanding repairs. Residents should please continue to report repairs as soon as they arise so these can be actioned swiftly.

Sadly the demand for quality, affordable housing in Edinburgh continues to vastly exceed supply, so we continue to call on the Scottish Government to give us the funding Edinburgh needs and deserves to address Edinburgh’s housing emergency.

In the meantime, we must do all we can as a council and landlord to repair, revitalise and improve the older homes in our ownership.

The work at Cables Wynd House reflects that commitment.

Lezley Marion Cameron, Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener​