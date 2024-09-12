Our country is broken and we must fix it - Ian Murray

Sir Keir Starmer is confronting a huge financial deficit

At the general election, I stood on a platform that promised people across Scotland, above anything else, that any incoming Labour Government would put the country’s finances first to deliver change.

Ten weeks later, we are having to confront an unexpected additional inheritance of an eyewatering £22bn in-year black hole.

Being in government is a great privilege but it is very hard when unpalatable decisions are required. We knew we would have tough decisions to make but we have been forced into decision that we didn’t expect or didn’t want to make because of what’s been unearthed.

The decision to means test the Winter Fuel Payment in England and Wales is a decision that falls firmly into that category.

But by fixing the foundations now we can begin the process of change for all. And while we are confronted with clearing up 14 years of Tory mess, the SNP are being forced to clear up their own mess - 17 years in the making.

The Winter Fuel Payment is devolved and the Scottish Government has followed the recommendation of their own commission to means test the Winter Fuel Payment in Scotland.

The Scottish Government have been keen to blame others but their own Scottish Fiscal Commission have said “the pressure [in public spending] comes from the Scottish Government’s own decisions”. In fact, their tax policy decisions have resulted in less money rather than more.

Rightly, constituents are contacting me about our decision to means test the Winter Fuel Payment and I fully understand why, but it’s important that I lay out why this decision had to be made and what we as your Government are doing to support pensioner incomes.

Last week I encouraged residents in Edinburgh to check their eligibility for Pension Credit – it ensures access to the Winter Fuel Payment and other support.

In the last few years, I have written to thousands of pensioners in Edinburgh South with information on how they can apply for Pension Credit if they are entitled to it. Applications are up 115 per cent already.

Critically, pensioners across Edinburgh and the whole of Scotland will be better off because of Labour’s commitment to protect the pensions triple lock. The triple lock saw the state pension rise by over £900 this year and a further rise of £460 will be in place next year. And because of our commitment to it, the state pension is projected to increase by over £1700 in this parliament.

That is money that pensioners are guaranteed by the UK Labour Government and is only possible because of our commitment to get the public finances in order.

On top of this, we are committed to slashing fuel poverty through our Warm Homes Plan and GB Energy.

The Chancellor has been clear that the budget in October will rightly place the burden on those with the broadest shoulders.

There are no easy options, but not acting was not an option. Not acting would have put financial stability at risk, including the risk of higher debt, higher mortgages and higher costs for the future – leaving an even worse situation.

We were not prepared to let that happen as it would have been pensioners and working people that would have suffered most.