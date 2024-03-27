Our focus is on road safety at school this Easter - Neil Wilson

Chief Inspector Neil Wilson

​Over the last three weeks, Community Policing Team officers have been supporting primary schools in the region, with an enhanced presence at school drop-off and pick-up times to encourage safe parking and considerate driving.

Our aim is to work with all schools in the North West over the coming weeks and months to raise awareness of road safety matters with school staff, parents, pupils and motorists who regularly drive through school zones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to improving road safety, another priority for my officers is tackling organised crime and we have been conducting numerous intelligence-led searches at properties in the area to disrupt their activities and dismantle drug dealing operations. This proactivity has seen various Class A, B and C substances seized before they could do untold harm within our communities, with various individuals reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

We remain committed to targeting organised criminals in the North West and the public have a vital role to play in this respect by contacting us to report suspected criminal activity in their community. This can be done by calling us on 101, or by making an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Tackling disorder and antisocial behaviour that can undermine community-wellbeing remains a one of my key commitments and a recent example of such activity involved entrenched youth issues and shoplifting from retail centres within the Craigleith, Granton and Pilton areas.

Robust enforcement has been carried out and several youths were identified and charged accordingly. We supported this enforcement with engagement with the businesses affected, resulting in the introduction of preventive measures such as anti-theft display cabinets and enhanced CCTV and security monitoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m pleased to report these incidents have drastically reduced and we are working alongside partners to engage those involved in restorative justice programmes, allowing them to reflect on their behaviour and encouraging more positive life choices going forward.

We are continually looking to improve and shape our service to meet community needs and your feedback informs what we do nationally and locally. Have your say at www.scotland.police.uk and follow our local X account @PSOSNWEdinburgh for the latest updates on our work in the communities of the North West.