Our schools are ready to cater for all education needs - Joan Griffiths

Councillor Joan Griffiths

In my time as a councillor and more recently as Convenor of the Education, Children and Families Committee, there have been just a handful of topics that have prompted a media reaction like the introduction of VAT on private school fees, with press articles referencing children being ‘pushed out’ and ‘schools fit to burst’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reality is that there are some children in Edinburgh now facing uncertainty around whether they can continue in their current school.

From the initial point of hearing about the introduction of the policy, we have been planning for any potential impact, including monitoring inquiries and applications for places in our schools. It has also involved collaborative work across council departments and with colleagues in the independent school sector. All of this is consistent with our focus on meeting the needs of all Edinburgh’s children and young people, regardless of where they may have started their school journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contrary to reports, we have capacity in our primary and secondary schools for all children in Edinburgh who currently require a place in a school. As has always been the case, we prioritise catchment places for catchment children. It is right that where possible, children attend their local school.

Since June 2024, 51 pupils have moved into our schools from Edinburgh private schools. This number is low when you consider that we have enrolled 1908 children in the same time period who have moved schools within the city or joined after moving to the city.

Some families with children and young people at an independent school will be having conversations with their youngsters about potentially leaving their current school and moving to a new one. This is part of life for many children and young people, including armed forces families.

We have seen a rise in inquiries and applications for places in our schools but there are nuances to the nature of the inquiries, reflecting individual circumstances. In some cases, places have been offered without being accepted. There are applications for out of catchment places at specific schools that are currently unable to accommodate requests, with these applicants joining waiting lists. If this is the case, we will always offer a place at a neighbouring school. There is also a six school calendar week maximum limit for reserving catchment places. Our admissions and placing policy for any child or young person seeking a place in an Edinburgh school remains in effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have an existing process for any child or young person joining school, ensuring that any learner moving to a new school has a positive and smooth transition and is equipped to settle as quickly as possible. We work with the individual, their family and previous school to gather information and make sure that the right support is in place, if required. For a young person moving during the senior secondary school phase, we meet with them and their parents to discuss and agree course choices collaboratively.

We are firmly committed to getting it right for our children and young people. Our vision is for every child in Edinburgh, regardless of background, identity or ability, to be part of a resilient and positive learning community. Our schools are ready and equipped to meet the needs of all learners in our city, regardless of where their school journey began.

Cllr Joan Griffiths, Convener for Education, Children and Families at the City of Edinburgh Council