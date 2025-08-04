Our streets may be a hazard for the next few weeks, but I do love Edinburgh in August

Joanna Cherry (Image: Russell Cheyne/Getty Images)

If I want to watch a man wrestling with a fitted sheet, I just have to hang around my bedroom door on a Monday morning as my husband does one of his many household chores.

I outsourced changing the marital bed a long time ago, along with most laundry, definitely all ironing and more than my fair share of hoovering, dusting and floor washing. In exchange, I plan and cook all our meals and am a dab hand at shopping for new household items. I can find a Which-approved dishwasher online at a great price in less time than it takes to stack the blooming thing. That’s another task I leave to my husband. He doesn’t approve of my higgledy-piggledy approach to loading the dishwasher. “It needs to be balanced,” he says as he delicately places plates in descending size order. Life’s too short, and I have my Festival programme to plan – which is where the fitted sheet comes in.

New Zealand comedian Dan Boerman caught our attention last week with a bravura performance on Calton Hill where he neatly folded a mustard yellow fitted sheet to promote his Fringe show titled… yes, you guessed it, Dan Boerman Folds a Fitted Sheet. I am afraid I will have to give Dan’s show a miss as there are simply not enough hours in the day, or pounds in my bank account, to see everything I want to in Edinburgh’s annual arts and culture extravaganza.

Indeed, navigating my way round the programme for the International Festival, the Fringe and the Book Festival is as tortuous as grappling with a fitted sheet – or worse, changing a duvet cover. Their brochures sit on my coffee table, glaring at me because I can’t make up my mind which show to see. There are simply too many.

In the end, I have opted for a few of my old favourites. This afternoon I will enjoy Iain Dale interviewing Joanna Cherry KC. I am not sure why I am paying hard cash to listen to a friend when I could just invite her out for a glass of wine, but suffice to say she will be worth every penny. As will comedian Matt Forde, whose Fringe shows are now legendary. His impersonation of Donald Trump would fool even the First Lady, and his take on the absurdities of modern politics is not to be missed.

I will even make my way along to the Edinburgh International Book Festival, despite the organisers snubbing The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht, the book I co-edited with Lucy Hunter Blackburn. Call me naïve, but I would have thought that a topical bestseller with essays from more than 30 Scottish women, ranging from JK Rowling to Rachael Hamilton MSP, would attract some interest, but what do I know?

However, I don’t hold grudges, so I will enjoy hearing Olia Hercules talk about her memoir, A Taste of Ukrainian History. The week I spent in Ukraine last year will stay with me forever, not least because of the amazing hospitality I enjoyed, even as the Russians bombed Kyiv. Our city’s streets may be a hazard for the next few weeks, but I do love Edinburgh in August.