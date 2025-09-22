Overcoming drug addiction is better than trying to manage it - Susan Dalgety

How a drug consumption room could look

Health chiefs are to ask the Edinburgh public for their views on a drug consumption room for the Capital.

The city’s Integration Joint Board is hoping to establish the country’s second such space, but first they want to hear what we think about it, including where it should be sited.

A drug consumption room is a place where addicts can inject illegal drugs such as heroin in a safe environment. The one planned for Edinburgh will be like the space opened in Glasgow last year, with a consumption and recovery area with seven booths as well as a post-use area. The theory behind the service is that it will save lives, as there will be medical staff on hand in case a user accidently overdoses.

At a recent meeting of the Joint Board, representatives of Safe Consumption Edinburgh said that too many people are dying “because there are not supervised places in which those who use drugs and take them in a managed, safe environment.”

To Scotland’s shame, we have the highest drug death rates in Europe. Last year, 92 Edinburgh folk died from drugs, a tragedy for them, their families and our city. Any intervention that can reduce the number of people killed by illegal drugs must be welcomed, but are drug consumption rooms really the answer?

In recent years, I have come to know Annemarie Ward, the chief executive of Favor UK, a charity that promotes rehabilitation rather than harm reduction. Her arguments against drug consumption rooms are persuasive.

She insists that such spaces are a superficial response to Scotland’s drug crisis. Earlier this year, she wrote on social media that there is “nothing kind” about offering people a place to continue the kind of destructive behaviour that keeps them trapped in chaos and despair.

She said: “Addiction is not just about substances – it is about trauma, poverty and broken systems that fail to provide hope or opportunity…these rooms communicate a devastating message: ‘We don’t believe you can get better’. That’s not kindness – it’s surrender.”

Ms Ward argues instead for residential rehabilitation and peer-led recovery services in the communities most affected by drug misuse. “Progress is about lifting people out of addiction, not accommodating it,” she says.

The problem is that rehabilitation is far more expensive than the harm reduction approach preferred by government and charities. But can we afford to ignore those people so alienated by society that they turn to opiates?

Surely giving drug users a methadone prescription and a ‘safe’ space to inject heroin is a cop-out. Shouldn’t we be doing as Annmarie Ward argues and supporting people to recover from their addiction, instead of helping them manage it?

The emergence of synthetic opiates such as nitazenes, which can be up to 100 times stronger than heroin, threaten the lives of a whole new generation. Last year, they were implicated in 76 deaths across Scotland, three times more than in 2023, and this upward trend is likely to continue.

A safe consumption room, whether it is in the Cowgate or elsewhere, must surely only be seen as a stop-gap measure. What we should be aiming for are treatment services that support people to stop using drugs altogether.