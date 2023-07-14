Pack up your troubles in your old kit bag, forget the high heels and travel light on holiday breaks - Susan Morrison

Preparing for a summer holiday abroad can be exhausting (photo: Adobe)

The platform was rammed by tourists wheeling cases so big they could hide a multitude of sins or an offed Mafia boss. What do people pack to visit Scotland? What do they think we do not have

It’s a point of honour for me to pack light, particularly when travelling to hot zones. I figure you have a clean pair of pants, a swimming cossie and a T-shirt, then you’re good to go. Chuck in a wee bar of soap to wash your hands, pits and bits. Use in an emergency to scrub yer knickers.

Even the most far-flung places these days sell shampoo, conditioner and deodorant, so why pack a ton of toiletries? I’ve even bought toothpaste on Tiree.

My family has had the need to pack light drummed into them. We once toured California in a mobile home. When we got to the depot to collect our RV, the renters laughed because we were standing there with one small bag each. Behind us stood a Swiss family travelling, surrounded by enough luggage to build a wall Trump would have been delighted with. Perhaps they were determined to maintain their neutrality.

They started to root through the bags whilst they waited, and pulled out hair straighteners, high-heeled boots and half a ton of makeup. If there is one city on earth where you can buy mascara, believe me, it's LA. They practically invented the stuff.

I freely admit that packing for the UK has its challenges. Bikinis and duffle coats can be required and sometimes on the same day. Heck, at the same time.

During one of our frequent thunderous August downpours I once encountered an American family watching the white water cascade down the High Street. They were in matching rainwear. I felt obliged, as Scots do, to apologise for the weather.

Oh no, they said, this was wonderful. Home for them was one of those baking hot states where you imagine the bleached skulls of long dead steers poking up out of the desert floor. The rain was positively enchanting, and not only that, they bought the snazzy waterproof gear here in Scotland. They were going to take it back, but they didn’t know if they would ever be able to use it again. Mind you, that was a few years ago. What with climate change and all, they might well have worn out those jackets.

Ageing brings great benefits to packing light. You do realise just how little you need, and you’ve learned from experience. Those strappy heels might have looked great in the shop, but remember the times you bought them before, only to find yourself slapping Elastoplast to the back of your heels for a fortnight.

And do you really need them? Who are you trying to impress? What are the chances of George Clooney actually walking into your all-inclusive resort to order up a locally-produced gin, clapping eyes on your bleeding toes and weeping ankles and thinking that’s the girl for me.

Mind you, with some of the bad footwear choices I’ve made, I’d be happy if someone had swept me off my feet.