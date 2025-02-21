Painting a picture of modern biodegradable student protest - Susan Morrison

A worker cleans paint from the walls after a political protest

The last time I marched under a homemade student banner we were chanting “Maggie, Maggie, Maggie, out, out, out”. Mrs Thatcher, for those who can't remember, and sorry to those who didn't want to.

We were doubtless protesting something important, but the exercise was pretty useless. The Iron Lady ignored us and stayed until she rusted so much the Tories junked her. Can't even say we raised awareness. People were aware. They just weren't interested.

My protest ended when I accidentally whacked myself on the head with my own placard. My comrades deemed it essential that I should be rushed to the nearest pub for a restoring dram. They all needed one as well.

A week or so back, while visiting one of our prestigious universities (well walking past, at any rate) I found myself in the midst of some modern student activism. Police Scotland’s finest were everywhere, urging people to ‘move on, nothing to see here’ in the face of the obvious fact that there was, indeed, something worth gawping at.

This university boasts many shiny buildings. One has a vast expanse of glass along the ground floor. It was covered in great swooping waves of red paint so fresh that little rivulets were running down and dribbling onto the pavement. I was forced to step back sharply. Didn't want paint all over my shoes.

To be honest, at first I thought it might just be performance art, darling, but it was definitely a protest. But what about?

A police woman was standing next to me. ‘What's the beef?’ I asked.

She looked mildly baffled and said ‘Dunno, they've been lifted already”

One of the university security guards appeared. We both looked at him to enlighten us. Pointless. He didn't know either.

By this time a member of the working class had turned up with a power washer and was clearing off the paint. This triggered a minor counter-protest by some young people who raised a mild concern that washing the paint into the drains and thus into the wider ecological system was detrimental to the planet. Couldn't it be ‘gathered up and correctly disposed of?”

The power washer didn't even slow down. “Naw. Ah didnae pit the paint oan the windaes. Speak tae the wans that did.” Good to hear the language of Burns in action.

No-one seemed any the wiser about the paint chuckers. Well, I thought, there’s no use having a protest if you just spray and dash, like feral tomcats marking territory. There's so much to protest about these days, you really need to be specific.

Young people are allowed to be protesty and shouty. God knows, we were once. Say what you like about my generation, at least we told people who we didn't like and why we didn't like them.

On the train back, I caught sight of a photo of the paint splattered windows and a member of “Youth Demand”. Their mission, she said, was to raise awareness of the students that their university invested funds in weapons manufacturers and demand such investments cease at once.

A big ask there, young demanders. They do have a point, but to be honest, as the students I saw that day were just going about their business, I think they may already be aware.

Next time, you might want to think about biodegradable paint.