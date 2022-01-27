Pandora’s book opens delights for my book club - Fiona Duff

Pandora author, Susan Stokes Chapman

Hurrah, they can go and dance the night away until 3am but luckily for them it’s not something I plan to do. In fact as half of them clutch fake IDs, I think my bus pass would be enough to have me excluded from such venues.

No – instead I am more excited about being able to meet up with my book group. Last time we met was in September in a garden, but next week we shall be in a friend’s home drinking wine, eating cheese and talking about whatever book we are meant to have read.

But I have exciting news. Today sees the publication of a new book called Pandora written by first-time author Susan Stokes Chapman. For some reason, which I cannot disclose otherwise I would have to come round to your gaff and have serious words, I actually read this earlier in the month and to be honest it’s a cracking good read. If it isn’t on the list for most book groups in the next few weeks I would be very surprised. And of course you don’t need the believe me – one national newspaper called it “a glorious treat” and the Sunday Times had it as their choice for this month.

They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but Pandora is rather beautiful. Definitely one to keep on show during those zoom meetings which will continue even if lockdown is a thing of the past. Set in Georgian London it weaves together Greek mythology, jewellery designing and an insight into how society worked in those days. The pages almost turn themselves – I read the whole thing in two days as the husband was left unfed and the dog unwalked.