Parliament should stick to its remit

Time at Holyrood was devoted to a statement and debate on Gaza and Palestine, which is not within the Scottish Government’s remit, says Sue Webber

It’s been nine weeks since the Scottish Parliament last convened, and I do hope that readers have been able to tell from these weekly columns that it’s not nine weeks off on holiday, but more time which can be devoted to constituency matters.

It also means that when Parliament is sitting that the limited time available should be used properly for the business within its remit, rather than subjects which are the responsibility of others.

But this is not the view of the SNP Scottish Government, which for 18 years has used Holyrood as a platform and practice ground in the unlikely event that Scotland was to become independent.

On Tuesday there was a ministerial statement on the housing emergency, very much the SNP’s responsibility, yet only half an hour was scheduled for the statement and questions.

But yesterday the entire afternoon was devoted to a statement on Gaza and a two-hour debate on Palestine, which is very much not within the Scottish Government’s or Holyrood’s remit, as foreign affairs are reserved to Westminster where Scottish MPs can have their say.

We did not need a debate in Holyrood to understand the heartbreak and trauma of events in the Middle East, but it says a lot about the SNP that after a summer where there has been no shortage of issues needing attention – waiting times, road congestion, school attainment – that half a day was taken up with rhetoric which might play well with activists but will do nothing to change the situation in Gaza.

Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian