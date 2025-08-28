Parliament will return with our plan for change

Last year's State Opening of Parliament (Picture: House of Lords / Roger Harris)

Next week, MPs return from working in their respective constituencies over the summer recess, and we get back to work on delivering our Plan for Change.

A parliamentary session always begins with the State Opening of Parliament and the King’s Speech, which outlines the government’s programme for the year ahead. Last July we had a King’s Speech with the largest number of bills of any incoming government in modern times. We promised in our manifesto to deliver change and we were determined to get on with the task.

Last year’s King’s Speech made good on a number of our manifesto commitments, including on clean energy, making work pay, fixing our broken immigration system and investing in the country’s long-term renewal. Some of the bills announced then have already made it onto the statute book. The Great British Energy Act, for example, established the UK’s first publicly owned clean energy company, headquartered right here in Scotland, which will help meet our climate commitments, create the jobs of the future and make energy prices in the UK less vulnerable to international shocks.

Other bills are still making their way through parliament, including the Employment Rights Bill, which will deliver the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation. Every Labour government leaves workers more secure, and this one is no different. Once passed into law, the bill will ban exploitative zero-hours contracts, end the scandalous practice of fire and rehire and introduce a swathe of family-friendly working rights, including a right to request flexible working. That’s the difference a Labour Government makes for families.

Later in the Autumn there will also be the Budget. Last year’s Budget delivered a transformative financial settlement for the Scottish Government, the largest in the history of devolution, meaning more money for Scottish public services. It also protected the pensions triple lock and lifted the minimum wage, delivering a pay rise for over 200,000 of the lowest paid Scots. As for what the next year will bring, the focus here in Scotland will be turning to the Scottish Parliament elections in May, when Scots have the opportunity to turn the page on 18 years of SNP failure.

Nowhere are the consequences of this more apparent than in Scotland’s NHS. While in England waiting lists are coming down thanks to Labour, in Scotland the NHS is “dying before our eyes”, according to the chair of the BMA Scotland. Hundreds of thousands of Scots are languishing on waiting lists, while the number of GPs in Scotland is lower than 2013 levels. The SNP has completely failed to get a grip on the scale of the crisis; only Scottish Labour has a real plan to save our cherished NHS.

Meanwhile, standards in education are stagnating and the attainment gap between schools in the most and least deprived areas remains stubbornly wide. Of course, any progress is to be welcomed, but the truth is that the SNP has gone from promising to close the attainment gap entirely to congratulating itself for the most negligible improvement. Is that the extent of our ambition for education in Scotland? After years of stagnation, Scottish Labour has a plan to build an education system that will unlock the potential of every child. Next May, Scots can make that plan a reality. The choice is giving the SNP a third decade in power or a new direction to fulfil our potential.

Ian Murray is MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland