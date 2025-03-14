Party unity on Remembrance Stone protection - Iain Whyte

The Remembrance wreaths laid at the war memorial in Edinburgh's City Chambers have been set on fire by vandals (Picture: John White)

I know it's not news to tell you that things take a long time in the council. So, it’s with a sense of relief that we are finally moving to protect the security and dignity of the War Memorial outside the City Chambers.

Sitting in the portico at the front of the City Chambers the Stone of Remembrance is often overlooked when the High Street is busy. At festival time it had become a seat or standing platform for tourists to watch street acts. For years the only protection had been some “temporary” metal barriers that can easily be moved and make it look like a roadworks site.

In 2022 this lack of care culminated in an arson attack on the poppy wreaths following Remembrance Sunday. This prompted me to raise a motion at council calling for a review of security so that the Stone can be treated with respect all year round.

I was not alone. The council unanimously agreed my motion and it followed a 2019 motion by my Labour colleague Lezley Marion Cameron that hadn’t been acted on by officers. I am also grateful to former Lord Provost and SNP councillor Frank Ross, who used his office as Civic Head to push for improvements to the situation.

This cross-party work reflects the huge importance of the Stone of Remembrance in not just Edinburgh but Scotland’s civic, historic and cultural life. Each Remembrance Day the Lord Provost, the First Minister, the Secretary of State and other dignitaries gather with the armed forces and veterans to commemorate the contribution and loss of British and Commonwealth service men and women in two World Wars and other conflicts. It is an honour to join them each November.

Finally, this week we had a report to the Finance Committee outlining some very promising architects’ plans to improve matters. With effort, goodwill and support from Edinburgh World Heritage, this will enhance the story we tell citizens and visitors about the Stone’s importance in honouring the sacrifices made to protect our freedoms. It will also protect it physically and through increased moral compunction.

This should not have taken six years and the nature of planning processes mean this may take a couple of years more. There is also the issue of money as no funding has yet been set aside. I know I will support a budget bid for the 2026 Capital Budget along with my Conservative Group.

Let’s hope the cross-party consensus can drive that forward through a majority.