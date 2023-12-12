Pavement parking ban is step forward - Angus Robertson
People with pushchairs, wheelchairs or with walking or vision impediments have, for too long, been forced onto roads to get where they are going. Equally, cycle lanes – the number of which is expanding exponentially in the city – are often blocked, posing considerable danger to cyclists having to emergency stop or swerve to avoid cars.
In 2022, after monitoring and researching the impact of pavement parking on 5,217 roads, and working with organisations such as Living Streets and Guide Dogs Scotland, councillors moved to introduce a pavement parking and double-parking ban, with the only exceptions mandated by the Scottish Government.
Information about the new regulations, the decision-making process and research can be found on City of Edinburgh Council website. We are on a mission to make the city more accessible and more environmentally friendly. The expansion of cycle networks, improvement of public transport options and increase of footways and protection for them will be crucial in doing so. This is an important step forward in this endeavour.
If you see pavement parking, do not hesitate to report it to traffic officers. I remain available should there be ongoing problems related to this or, indeed, any other issues with which I can assist.