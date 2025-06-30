Pension fund divestment would send strong signal

Palestinian youth and children are seen at a tent camp set up amid war-damaged infrastructure in Gaza City (Picture: AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Like many people, I have watched events unfolding in Gaza with horror and a feeling of powerlessness. The attack by Hamas on Israel in October 2023, the murder of 815 civilians and taking of 251 hostages, rightly received global condemnation.

Since then, an independent UK estimate puts the number of deaths in Gaza as exceeding 70,000 people, the majority of these being women, children and the elderly. Most recently we have seen shocking scenes of hundreds of people being killed as they desperately try to reach food aid supplies – a war crime according to the United Nations.

Our influence here in Edinburgh is limited, but one of the ways that opposition could be demonstrated is through the Lothian Pension Fund that provides pensions for council employees and many other organisations including VisitScotland, Lothian Buses and Scottish Homes.

Last year a report to Edinburgh City Council’s Pensions Committee, that oversees the Lothian Pension Fund, showed that there is around £167 million invested in three companies implicated in supplying the Israeli military and government with weapons and infrastructure. So on Wednesday I brought a proposal to the Pensions Committee paving the way for the removal of the investments from these companies. Of course divestment from these companies wouldn’t in itself end the Gaza war but it would send a strong signal to these companies that their involvement in supporting the Israeli military needs to stop. A signal that will grow stronger as more and more investors around the world take the same action.

Disappointingly this proposal was defeated by four votes to two, with one abstention, in favour of a proposal by Councillor Neil Ross, that it isn’t the Pension Committee’s place to decide whether the fund should invest in these companies. There were also views expressed that a relatively small divestment of shares by the pension fund wouldn’t make any difference. We may not be able to do much directly about what’s happening in Gaza, but surely we should be doing all that we can, however small, in hope that it makes a contribution.

Steve Burgess is Scottish Greens councillor for Southside/Newington