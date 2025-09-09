Pensioner support this winter - Angus Robertson

At least 880,000 pensioners across Scotland will receive new support this winter through the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment

Payments will begin in November and are designed to help with heating costs as colder weather arrives.

The payment replaces the Winter Fuel Payment in Scotland and will be delivered by Social Security Scotland. It will provide between £101.70 and £305.10 depending on circumstances. Eligibility is based on age, household composition, benefits received and whether someone lives in residential care.

Most people will receive the money automatically into the same account as their State Pension or other Social Security Scotland benefits.

For those with a taxable income above £35,000, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs will recover the payment through the tax system in 2026/27. Around 1.055 million payments are forecast to be made this winter, with an estimated 169,000 to be recovered through taxation.

Pensioners who wish to opt out of receiving the support can do so by completing the online form on the MyGov website before 10 October. An eligibility checker is also available online to help people understand how much they are likely to receive.

A small number of people will need to apply, including those who have deferred their State Pension or are in couples with joint benefit awards where one partner is under State Pension age.

Letters will be issued to everyone who qualifies. Constituents with questions about this payment or any other social security issue can contact me at: [email protected]