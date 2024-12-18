Pentlands to Porty could be the city’s next big travel project - Donald Anderson

The launch of the Roseburn to Union Canal active travel route this month

Last week’s launch of the Roseburn to Union Canal is a triumph of modern city development and one of the most exciting and innovative projects I think I’ve ever seen in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An underused and inaccessible area has been transformed into a magnificent and welcoming public space that creates a key link in the city’s active travel network.

The £12 million investment is money well spent, and the scheme was carefully designed with local input from local residents and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were upgrades to the sports pitch and play park at Dalry Community Park and the community gardens at Sauchiebank.

Nearly 5000 trees have been planted to create a green jewel for people and wildlife in the heart of the city.

I read a headline last week that said, ‘What next’ for the city’s active travel network?

I think I have an answer to that. I’ve written before about creating an active travel route that mirrors what’s been achieved at the water of Leith Walkway on the Burdiehouse/Niddrie Burn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have been agreed as part of the City Plan 2030 and a feasibility study has been carried out by the wonderful team at Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust.

The project would be a boost for two of the city’s most deprived areas of Craigmillar and Burdiehouse, helping residents access and enjoy the fantastic parkland around the communities of southeast Edinburgh.

This would surely be a great next jewel for the city to create. Can’t wait to see it happen.