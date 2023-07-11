Plaques, education and progress - Foysol Choudhury

Edinburgh Council installed a plaque in 2021 to expose Dundas’ role in slavery and recognise those who suffered. This was a welcome step towards exposing, and redressing, Scotland’s historical role in slavery. However, the fight isn’t over.

Many don’t know the true history Scots played in slavery. Some ignore or deny this. Earlier this year, a descendent of Dundas submitted a planning application to remove the plaque. We cannot allow people to silence history. Doing so is insulting to those who suffered and would severely damage the trust of communities across Scotland who are affected by modern-day consequences, such as racism, of this past.

