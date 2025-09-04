Please explain the barking parking and phantom roadworks

Parking policy in Edinburgh is 'barking' says Fiona Duff (Picture: Scott Louden)

I wonder if anyone at Edinburgh City Council reads this column, because I have something I would like to say to them – well, to the person or people in charge of traffic in Scotland’s capital – whenever I am tootling about in my wee car it does my head in when I see a line of cones blocking off one lane and absolutely no sign of anything actually being done!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one passes at the rate of a sloth first thing in the morning, it’s easy to see that there are no diggers, workpeople in high-vis jackets nor even someone with a clipboard monitoring the process. A prime example of this is Torphichen Street where one lane has been blocked for about 10 days (or at least this was the situation on Monday). What this means is that there is a queue along Atholl Crescent which hardly moves – so much for “Edenburgh” and the council’s clean air policy.

And while I am on the subject of traffic, if our elected representatives are planning on spending a few billions on building a tram line – which I would take a bet on it going over budget – why not just spend a few thousand on filling in some pot holes. What a way for all those visitors to the Athens Of The North to be greeted with roads akin to a farm track on a Greek island. They have even given up paying compensation to drivers whose car suspension has been damaged – Lord knows how much they have saved on doing that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s another thing, hey – I am on a roll, and that is why did they take away all the parking spaces around Charlotte Square? On a rough estimate, written on the back of a packet of cornflakes, at £9 an hour from 8.30am to 6.30pm that’s £90 per meter per day. Some of the spaces would be used by locals with parking permits, but even a minimum of 25 cars paying that’s £2250 six days a week. Take away the four free days’ parking, add the six hours on Sundays and that is at least £721,000 a year that they have just removed from their coffers.

Instead, they seem to have some deal whereby tour buses can park on the double yellow lines and the traffic wardens don’t bat an eyelid. Yes, parking is barking in Edinburgh.