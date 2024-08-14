Plucky Ukraine takes the fight to Putin with cross-border action - Steve Cardownie

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, leads a meeting with top security and defense officials about the situation in Kursk and Belgorod border regions

The war in Ukraine took an unexpected turn this week and one which had the Russian dictator, Putin, choking on his vodka and caviar. It was reported that Ukranians have undertaken offensive measures by sending over 1000 armed forces personnel over the border to carry out strikes on Russian soil.

The latest report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Ukraine might control 308 sq miles of Russian territory in the Kursk region.

Commenting on this latest development (which is the biggest cross-border incursion since the start of the Russian invasion) Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that “Russia brought war to others and now it is coming home”.

He said that “it was only fair to destroy Russian terrorists where they are, where they launch their strikes from.”

He went on to say that “We see how useful this can be for bringing peace closer. Russia must be forced into peace if Putin wants to continue waging war so badly.”

For his part Putin predictably called it a “major provocation” and accused Ukraine of “committing crimes” against the Russian people.

The military maxim of “In war, truth is the first casualty” must surely be applicable here.

After the witnessed and well documented atrocities perpetrated on the Ukrainian populace by Russian armed forces, Putin is obviously deploying the same tactics here that he uses to dupe the Russian public – but this deflection is doomed to fail.

I spoke with my Ukrainian friend, Yuri (the former Soviet tank commander) yesterday and he assured me that although there are dangers to be faced, the people of Edinburgh’s Twin City, Kyiv, are determined to resist and are grateful for the support they are getting from Scotland.