Police chiefs and SNP leave us short-changed

Edinburgh has fewer officers available now than it did in 2017​​​​​​​

In recent months, several concerned residents have contacted me about social media posts by Police Scotland, informing them that the public counter at Gayfield Square station was closed.

After a bit of digging, I found that the station, which should be open 24/7, had been closed over 40 times in April and early May alone. What’s more, many of the closures were taking place at night. Concerned, I wrote to the local commander and the Cabinet Secretary for Justice. The response I received from Chief Inspector Brian Manchester revealed that “to ensure adequate levels of frontline coverage of operational officers” the front counter at Gayfield Square had, on occasion, to be closed.

In other words: Edinburgh does not have enough police officers. Many readers will not be surprised to hear this, as it is an issue I have raised before, in the Evening News as well as in parliament. Yet despite repeated efforts from my parliamentary colleagues as well as the Tory council group leader Ian Whyte, the problem has not been addressed.

A quick look at Police Scotland’s website reveals that the Edinburgh City division has fewer officers available now than it did in 2017 (3591 vs. 3624 respectively) and nearly 400 fewer than in 2021 (3969). The recruitment and resource problems are national. In May the chair of the Scottish Police Federation warned that areas of Scotland have been left with “an almost invisible policing presence, providing an utterly reactive service”.

More than 100 police stations have been closed since the inception of Police Scotland in 2013. In April, I found that 21 stations in Edinburgh required repairs or were deemed unfit for purpose. Across Scotland, that figure is over 300. In Edinburgh, this situation is particularly worrying. Our city has had one of the lowest police-to-population ratios in Scotland for years now. At the same time, Edinburgh is growing at three times the Scottish average rate. NHS Lothian predicts that in the period up to 2033 the region will represent 84 per cent of the country’s population growth.

Sadly, the combination of an under-resourced police force and the SNP’s ludicrously soft-touch approach to law and order has produced the spike in crime one would expect.

Over the last six months alone, my team and I have revealed the following; drug offences such as possession, supply, importation, and bringing drugs into prisons have increased by an average of 61 per cent over the last two years; incidents of anti-social behaviour on Lothian buses have more than doubled since 2022; shoplifting has increased by more than 100 per cent since 2022; violent incidents at HMP Edinburgh have increased by 97 per cent in the last ten years; and violence in Edinburgh’s secondary schools has increased by more than 92 per cent since 2019/20.

Edinburgh Leisure staff should not require police training to deal with e-bike hooligans, businesses should not have to employ private security to deter thieves, and residents of our once peaceful suburbs should not have to live in fear of a violent, drug-fuelled gang war on their doorsteps.

Police Scotland must accept responsibility for the growing lawlessness in our streets. I appreciate the pressure that individual officers face every day and thank them for their work. However, the priorities of senior management are clearly misplaced if the busiest and fastest growing city in their jurisdiction is not adequately manned and patrolled.

More broadly, it is plain to see that the SNP’s approach to justice is also a failure. Cabinet Secretary for Justice, Angela Constance, must accept this and work with Police Scotland to ensure that Edinburgh has the officers and resources required to remain a safe and prosperous city. One in which people can walk home at night, knowing that the local police station is open and ready to help.

Miles Briggs is a Scottish ​Conservative MSP for Lothian