Police Operation Summer City​​​​​​​ proves a success - Mark Hamilton

Summer is usually a busy period for Edinburgh and it was no different this year with various events taking place across the city followed by the Edinburgh Festivals throughout August.

I am pleased to report that our policing response in support of the Festival’s ’Operation Summer City’ was a success with no significant issues. We work closely with the Festival organisers and City of Edinburgh Council, and it is that partnership approach that makes the policing operation so successful.

Soon Summer City will be behind us and we will quickly begin finalising our plans for Operation Winter City.

Edinburgh has a large student population and we will shortly see them returning for another academic year along with lots of new students, some of whom will be living away from home for the first time. Edinburgh is a welcoming city and a fantastic place to live but at the same time it is important people try to stay safe.

Throughout September we will have officers attending the various ‘Welcome weeks’ across the city and offering advice on securing personal property and wider safety.

The nighttime economy will be busier as well and our high visibility patrols will continue in the city centre to reassure the public and deter criminality. I would encourage people to consider their plans when out socialising, make sure they have a plan to get home and socialise in a safe and responsible manner.

It is important everyone is able to feel safe when enjoying the city centre night time economy and I want to highlight the ‘That Guy’ campaign and ask men to look at their attitudes and behaviours towards women and girls and really consider how that might impact on others. Edinburgh is a safe city, but we will actively target behaviour that makes people afraid or unsafe.

We regularly engage with licensed premises, door staff and voluntary agencies such as Street Assist and Street Pastors to ensure those visiting can do so safely.

We continue to see reductions in road casualties across all categories, but we have had an increase in complaints about the dangerous and unsafe use of electric pedal cycles in the Meadows and surrounding areas.

Working with our colleagues in Roads Policing the Community Policing Team have carried out days of action over the summer which led to 12 non-roadworthy bikes being seized and road traffic offences pursued against the riders. We have also been engaging with and educating other riders so they are aware of the relevant rules and legislation around electric bikes.

Throughout September and October we will be taking part in various cycle safety events and also carrying out bike marking events so please follow our X account for more details and wider information on what the South East Policing teams are up to @PSOSSEEdinburgh.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton

Local Area Commander, South East Edinburgh