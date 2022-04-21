Councillor Jason Rust has not 'sided with developers' to build on greenbelt land (Picture: Greg Macvean)

No Conservative candidate has “sided with developers” to build on greenbelt land, as they claim, but in supporting the plan, both Lib Dems and Labour signed up to the concreting of open fields in West Edinburgh which they apparently find acceptable only because it’s not officially designated as greenbelt.

And they are playing along with the myth that Edinburgh will meet its affordable housing targets when in reality it will contribute to rising house prices.

Further, they have enthusiastically signed up to a plan which will displace some 400 businesses, many of them long-standing, who will be forced to relocate away from their customers and thus add to commercial traffic.

Conservatives opposed the City Plan because it is inadequate and dishonest and needs far more scrutiny, and the only group we sided with were residents who have a right to know that a such significant document as the blueprint for the city’s future is worth the paper on which it’s printed.

And at a time when justified questions are being raised about political integrity, voters also should expect that those people standing for the council will not distort the truth. Or at least know what they are talking about.

John McLellan is a Conservative councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston

A message from the Editor: