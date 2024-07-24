Popularity of cricket north of border puts to bed notion it’s just an ‘English game’ - Steve Cardownie
There is a view, held by many, that cricket is “alien” to Scotland and that therefore leaves the door open for players of the game to be targeted with totally unacceptable “labels” steeped in homophobia and racism.
These so-called football fans would be blissfully unaware that there are 130 cricket clubs in Scotland affiliated to Cricket Scotland – but in total it is estimated that there are well over 250 clubs operating throughout the country. Contrast this with the 150 rugby union clubs that compete at national and regional levels – surely puts to bed the notion that cricket is just an “English game”.
Cricket Scotland’s website says: “Club cricket is the heartbeat of cricket in Scotland. There are people from all walks of life who play the game because they love it. Regardless of your age or ability there is a cricket club and a format for you.”
And the game’s history in Scotland goes way back. My hometown team, Leith Franklin Accies Beige Cricket Club, was formed in 1852, play in Leith Links with their badge bearing the Leith motto of “Persevere”.
Why Franklin I hear you ask? Well, the year that the club was formed was also the centenary of Benjamin Franklin’s invention of the lightning conductor in 1752 which may have led the members of the cricket club to adopt his name. Every day is a school day, eh?