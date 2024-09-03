Populism is real threat to democracy - Angus Robertson

Björn Höcke, party and parliamentary group leader of the AfD in Thuringia and top candidate, leaves the AfD election party in Erfurt, Germany on Monday.

In the recent state elections in Thuringia, Germany the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured a significant victory and are, at the time of writing, on course to win around 33 per cent of the vote.

Almost exactly 79 years since the end of the Second World War, the anti-immigrant AfD has managed to capture the favour of a significant portion of the population of Thuringia. This marks the first time that a far-right party has won a state election since the 1930s.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) came in second with around 24.5 per cent while the newly formed formed Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) placed third, capturing approximately 16 per cent of the vote. This new party occupies the populist left, and their success in this election further highlights the rising influence of populist parties in Germany.

Over the past five years, and despite the eventual defeat of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally Party in recent parliamentary elections in France, for example, Europe has seen a marked rise in support for populist parties, driven by factors such as economic discontent, immigration concerns and a growing distrust in traditional political establishments.

The presence of Nigel Farage’s Reform Party shows this threat is very real in the United Kingdom, too. Populist movements, both on the right and left, have capitalised on these issues, positioning themselves as alternatives to mainstream parties.

At a time when democratic nations need to unite to defeat Vladimir Putin, we must use this election as a reminder that populist parties and figures are a real threat to democracy and societal cohesion.

Angus Robertson is SNP Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary