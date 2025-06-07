Post Office move could deliver Avalanche of change

Avalanche Records is 'actively speaking' with the Waverley Centre’s owners about how the shop could expand

Last week there was finally news on what is happening to our next door neighbour – the Waverley Market Post Office. An official announcement gave details of the first batch of the remaining 108 directly managed branches to be franchised, it having been announced last month that they would be moving to a fully franchised network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Waverley Market Post Office, Edinburgh’s main post office, will be run by ZCO Limited who already have post offices in other parts of the UK including Glasgow and Haddington in Scotland. The news has not been met with much enthusiasm by those involved and it would appear that the intention will be to change the location though as far as I am aware that has not been confirmed.

On one hand I’m sure the post office premises are not cheap, but on the other they could not be more central and there is without doubt a need for a post office offering a full selection of services in the city centre and I can’t see any other location being found that will be the necessary size but considerably cheaper. I’m sure the new owners will have looked at the figures on taking over but they will be irrelevant if the location is not the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZCO is also known for offering stationery which is no different from what happens currently, but also luggage and luggage accessories which if they do stay would put them in direct competition with Luggage Point opposite. Hopefully wherever they are based they won’t resort to selling souvenirs which is something they do elsewhere as Edinburgh certainly does not need a post office/tartan tat shop.

If they do move it will be all change at the Waverley Bridge side of the centre with plans for the entertainment group King Pins to take over the vaccination centre unit as well as the space below that was vacated by the job centre. From the centre’s viewpoint it will be hoping the post office stays, and while there is a little bit of me thinking as Avalanche desperately needs more space we could knock through into any empty post office, I would much rather have it nearby.

I am actively speaking with the centre’s owners about how we could maybe find more space as everything from the range of t-shirts we have to the amount of vinyl and CDs we carry is getting larger every month, as well as the number of posters, prints and cards we have on sale.

Last year was a good year for Avalanche and yet the monthly comparisons this year compared to last are still fantastic with May increasing by a whopping 66 per cent. We are certainly getting more and more repeat customers and the footfall in the centre has improved too, but probably the biggest factor in these large increases is the amount of stock we are carrying which obviously cannot go on forever unless we have more retail space. Add in the fact that our online sales keep increasing, even though that is not an area we are actively expanding, and we will soon need an extra member of staff too! For now our plan is to get through what will be a very busy August.