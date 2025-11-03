Poverty and housing challenges closely linked - Jane Meagher

Cllr Tim Pogson, Housing, Homelessness & Fair Work Convener

Readers of my column will know that combatting poverty in Edinburgh is something that is very important to me. I was pleased to see thousands of like-minded people take to the streets of the city in late October as part of the Scotland Demands Better march calling on more action to tackle poverty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures are stark, nearly a quarter of a million children are experiencing poverty in Scotland and more than 80,000 Edinburgh residents are struggling to make ends meet, often being forced to choose between heating or eating. This situation is simply unacceptable in an otherwise prosperous city.

Earlier this month, I attended the End Poverty Edinburgh conference, where I heard from people with lived experience of poverty and homelessness. From becoming homeless after fleeing domestic abuse to having to stop work to care for loved ones, the stories I heard bring to life the people behind these desperate numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No organisation can solve this challenge alone and I welcome the new approach we’re taking as a council to focus more on prevention, early intervention and mitigation. This approach should allow us to help people before they fall into poverty and tackle the root cause rather than the symptoms.

By setting up five new Neighbourhood Prevention Partnerships, which will be housed in existing buildings, we can bring key services together under one roof and make support easier to access for local people.

Key to all of this is the ongoing work of the Edinburgh Poverty Commission. In 2020 they published their landmark report ‘A Just Capital’ setting a ten-year mission, alongside clear calls to action for the steps needed to eradicate poverty in Edinburgh.

Five years on, they have published their mid-term report, which outlines the scale of the challenge before us and the actions we need to take forward, not least increasing our city’s affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this in mind, I am delighted to welcome Cllr Tim Pogson to his new role as Housing, Homelessness & Fair Work Convener. Tim is an experienced councillor and will bring a calm, consistent and dedicated approach to tackling the city’s housing emergency. I am confident that he will work tirelessly to help solve the crisis in housing and reduce the number of people suffering from homelessness in the city.

The poverty and housing challenges are closely linked, and they are both complex problems to solve but all residents of Edinburgh, as well as private and third sector organisations active in these areas need strong leadership and consistent messaging. Cllr Pogson will provide that in abundance.

Finally, I want to mention Remembrance Day. This year marks 80 years since the end of World War 2 and every year there are fewer veterans of that conflict for us to thank. It is important also to remember those who have served in modern conflicts and respect and honour their service and the sacrifices they made for us and this country.