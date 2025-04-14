Pragmatic answers to practical questions - Jo Mowat

Cllr Jo Mowat

Disraeli said “Change is inevitable in a progressive country. Change is constant; and the great question is, not whether you still resist change which is inevitable, but whether that change shall be carried out in deference to the manners, the customs, the laws and the traditions of a people, or…in deference to abstract principles and arbitrary and general doctrines.”

The difference between Conservatism and other political viewpoints is whether change is addressed ideologically or pragmatically. Conservatives believe that when change is necessary we should listen to those to whom the change is being made and take their views into account.

In Edinburgh Council pragmatism has not guided our decisions. Take for example the introduction of communal bins; the first trial of shared bins in the City Centre was in 2000. In 2007 it was agreed that communal bins would be introduced in the New Town.

After being challenged about the impact these bins would have on the heritage of the area the Neighbourhood Manager worked with residents on a street by street basis to find the best solution– gull proof sacks or communal bins – for each street.

Communal bins can be a magnet for scavenging gulls

This pragmatic approach has worked well for most of the area. There are a few streets where a gull- proof sack using street sits next to a communal bin using street and tensions occur if bins overflow. These particular bins are well known and solutions could be found working with residents.

In December 2017 it was agreed to install bin hubs across the city in areas which had communal bins to reduce the high number of complaints about overflowing bins and to increase recycling by introducing on street recycling close to people’s homes.

Seven and a half years later and bins are still the talk of the steamie. The process has been overly politicised by councillors, who rather than working with communities to find the least objectionable place for the bins, introduced rigid “parameters” which seemed designed to irritate communities and meant that sensible fixes asked for by residents couldn’t be made.

Time has been wasted trying, and eventually succeeding to change the parameters to something more sensible but this has further delayed the process.

If Edinburgh wants to deliver for residents then it would best heed Disraeli. If we work for the people instead of imposing arbitrary decisions on them we would get more done and upset fewer people.

Conservative councillor, City Centre Ward