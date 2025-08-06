Pressure is growing on Israel over Gaza genocide outrage - Steve Cardownie

Last week I devoted part of my column to the news that two Israeli human rights groups had accused the Israeli government of “committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza”.

They said that the war could not be justified and after an examination of Israel’s policy in Gaza and its horrific outcomes it concluded that what was happening was an act of genocide on the Palestine population.

Now western leaders are coming under increasing pressure to take decisive action (at last) as public opinion around the world has become more negative about Israel. There is evidence that Israel is facing growing international isolation as reports and news bulletins tell the story of the brutal slaughter of innocent Palestinians.

Tragically more people were killed over the weekend while trying to get much needed food - a daily occurrence as the Israeli Defence Force continues with its murderous slaughter of men, women and children.

It has been reported that over 60,000 Palestinians have now been killed and a recent study by the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, which verified fatalities from three independent sources, found that 70 per cent of the Palestinians killed in residential buildings or suchlike were women and children.

American Jewish actor and singer, Mandy Patinkin recently passionately condemned the Israeli government saying to Jewish people “all over the world” that Netanyahu is the “most dangerous thing” for Jews and asked “how could it be done to you and your ancestors, and you turn around and do it to someone else?”

Internationally renowned Scottish actor Brian Cox, currently appearing at the Edinburgh International Festival, said on the BBC that what was happening in Gaza was “absolute genocide” adding tellingly “and they are getting away with it.”

They must not be allowed to do so!