Princes Street retail stumbles along a sorry route - Kevin Buckle

Debenhams in Princes Street has stood empty for three years. Plans for a 210-bedroom upmarket hotel fell through last year, but the store is now due to be converted into a first hotel in Scotland for luxury brand Zedwell

This week a news story broke via the Edinburgh Minute that a London Centric investigation into the number of gift and American Sweet shops in London had spread to the Debenhams building on Princes Street, which had both these retail options as well as a Harry Potter shop.

The thinking behind these shops is generally that a business can have a high profile location at a reduced rent and then disappear without paying any business rates or taxes.

In most cases the rent is paid for at least a while, which is why the owners of the shops are prepared to rent as they understandably think that some money is better than none and the unpaid rates and taxes are not their concern.

While Oxford Street seems to be well on the way to recovery after being swamped by these gift shops and sellers of American Sweets after the local Westminster Council and other agencies were very proactive, Princes Street just seems to stumble on getting nowhere, if indeed they are doing anything at all.

I did think that something was finally happening with the Tron Kirk when I saw that phase one was about to start, but it turned out that it merely involved yet more surveys of the building using in, some cases, drones, but with no mention of the big stumbling block, which is raising the money to actually get the works done.

As far as the Old Royal High School is concerned that now looks like it will become no more than public gardens with again just an investigation as to whether some performance spaces can be created using the school which is a long way from the proposed world class music school that was promised.

As for the Dunard Centre which was to be the first concert hall to be built in Edinburgh in over a century, that is now currently slated to be ready by 2029 with a change of contractors being blamed, but with no further explanation why changing contractors has caused such a huge delay or why it was necessary.

Back in my old stomping ground, the Grassmarket, while businesses tell me things are better than they have been, King’s Stables Road is still a bleak street and not the main thoroughfare for returning to Princes Street the council envisaged when they sold part of the land.

One thing is for sure and that is you can always rely on there being some controversy over the Christmas Market.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​