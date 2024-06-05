Priorities pile up extra cash demands as flood risk grows - Steve Cardownie
With the responsibility of flood prevention being a devolved matter, the onus is on the Scottish Government to come up with a solution if they deem it worthy of investment.
Its website informs us that “Reducing flood risk is a key commitment in the programme for government and it will become even more crucial as climate change is expected to increase the frequency and severity of flooding across Scotland.”
It goes on to tell us that “We are reducing flood risk in Scotland by supporting the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), local authorities, Scottish Water and the public to fulfil their flood risk management responsibilities.”
It also provides funding each year from the General Capital Grant to enable local authorities to invest in flood prevention measures and also financially supports the Scottish Flood Forum to build flood resilience within communities.
So, given the expectation that the flooding events we witnessed last week are likely to continue and might be even worse in future, it is incumbent on the Scottish Government and local authorities to introduce the necessary measures required.
Obviously, there will be an increase in demand for funding from the public purse but it is not bottomless and the Scottish Government will have to decide its priorities and where the money should go.
It is for that reason that the by-pass might have to wait.
