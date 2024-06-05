Priorities pile up extra cash demands as flood risk grows - Steve Cardownie

A truck makes its way through rising water on the Edinburgh City Bypass

Continuing with the theme of flood risk, I read in Monday’s Evening News that there had been a call for improvements to be made to the Edinburgh City By-Pass if recent flooding of the road is to be avoided in the future.

​With the responsibility of flood prevention being a devolved matter, the onus is on the Scottish Government to come up with a solution if they deem it worthy of investment.

Its website informs us that “Reducing flood risk is a key commitment in the programme for government and it will become even more crucial as climate change is expected to increase the frequency and severity of flooding across Scotland.”

It goes on to tell us that “We are reducing flood risk in Scotland by supporting the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), local authorities, Scottish Water and the public to fulfil their flood risk management responsibilities.”

It also provides funding each year from the General Capital Grant to enable local authorities to invest in flood prevention measures and also financially supports the Scottish Flood Forum to build flood resilience within communities.

So, given the expectation that the flooding events we witnessed last week are likely to continue and might be even worse in future, it is incumbent on the Scottish Government and local authorities to introduce the necessary measures required.

Obviously, there will be an increase in demand for funding from the public purse but it is not bottomless and the Scottish Government will have to decide its priorities and where the money should go.