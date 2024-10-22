A city centre hotspot for walkers, cyclists and people going out for a jog is Holyrood Park

Holyrood Park is an iconic centrepiece to our city. With its stunning views and rich history, it is a treasure for our community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it faces a lot of challenges. Traffic congestion, pollution and the historical sites left in disrepair detract from the natural beauty and tranquillity that should define this wonderful site.

One of our key aims must be to create a safer, greener environment with pathways and access routes that encourage walking, wheeling, cycling and public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our parks are for all of us, but long-term underinvestment has left us with broken pavements and paths in need of repair. Our monuments and historical sites have become inaccessible, and many have been closed to the public. Pollution and the dangers of speeding drivers are issues we can solve almost immediately by removing private cars from the park.

An issue that is often raised with me is that of accessibility. Introducing trishaws, segregated cycling routes, smoother paths, bicycle parking and improved public transport at all entrances could be life-changing for people’s mobility, access and freedom in a climate conscious way.

I am proud to be working with my Scottish Greens councillor colleagues here in Edinburgh. They have just re-established the long dormant Transport and Local Access Forum, which has a key role to play.

The forum’s primary goal is to promote sustainable transport and improve access to local areas. By bringing together different voices – including local residents, transport experts, environmental advocates and decision makers – we can work towards a future where Holyrood Park is a thriving, accessible green space for everyone through dedicated and regular targeted investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am delighted the forum will now be headed up by a Scottish Green councillor. I am confident that Councillor Kayleigh O’Neill will show the leadership that is needed in bringing together the responsibilities of Edinburgh City Council, Historic Environment Scotland and other stakeholders to deliver what is needed most for Holyrood Park – namely a ban on private vehicles.

With the recent introduction of a low emission zone, we are already on the path to improving the air surrounding Holyrood Park and our city centre, this would be the next step in that journey.

By removing cars from our park and investing in regeneration, we can breathe new life into the trees, plants and wildlife around us. This transformation will not only protect the natural landscape but can also make for an even more iconic and accessible park at the centre of our city.

​Lorna Slater is Scottish Green Party co-leader​