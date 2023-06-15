Proclaiming more good reasons to take the tram to Leith - Fiona Duff

Alas de Liona

It’s not that I don’t visit that area quite often – I have friends there and there’s nothing I like more than a lunch at the Shore, or supper at Fishers.

However, this weekend I’ll be taking the tram northwards for the first time because it’s only the flipping Proclaimers playing on their home turf for two nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think their two concerts sold out in the blink of an eye, so there’s no doubt that it’s going to be crazy good fun and busy as a day in hell when Donald Trump arrives.

Alas de Liona

So I’m not going to be stupid, for once in my life, and I’ll be heading down there not long after lunch.

I mean, it’s not just a concert, it’s a mini festival - not that I shall be wearing flowers in my hair. Well, not at the beginning that is; who knows what I’ll look like by the end of the evening.

So I shall aim to get there just before 4pm, because that when it all kicks off with three support acts for Edinburgh’s best known twins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before they come on there will be performances from Admiral Fallow, Hamish Hawk and the rather gorgeous Alas de Liona, all of whom shall get us right in the mood for walking 500 miles for some sunshine on Leith. And if the BBC weather app if correct that is exactly what we are going to have.

So a bottle of Factor 30 is about all I am planning to take with me, apart from my old codger pass in order to get there for diddly squat.

I won’t need to pack sandwiches or something to drink because it will all be there for me on the day, with stalls supplying all my needs.