Promoting Scottish connections

Scotland’s diaspora and connections around the world have received a boost with latest phase of The Scottish Connections Fund, which offers funding to set up new projects to promote our international links.

It is open to individuals and organisations who consider themselves to have a Scottish connection. You can bid for a grant between £2,000 and £5,000, from an available total sum of £50,000 from 2024 to 2025.

Previous winners of funds have created a range of events, resources, performances and more. One successful bidder last year was ‘The Eric Liddell Remembrance Story – 100 years Celebration Summary’ who celebrate the life of Eric Liddell and his connections to the Church of Scotland during the centenary of his winning a Gold medal during the Paris Olympics 100 years ago in 1924. They are putting on a theatre play, a film-showing and an exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another important winner from last year is the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society, which won £5,000 to conduct research related to ‘Forced Settlement: Documenting descendants of enslaved Americans and their Scottish connections’ The study produced a list of resources for descendants of enslaved individuals with links to Scotland to use for biographical and family history exploration.

Scotland’s international presence is hugely significant, with millions of people worldwide with connections to our nation. These projects will play a role in connecting and further promoting Scotland in the world.