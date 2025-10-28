£20m to tackle antisocial behaviour - Angus Robertson

Antisocial behaviour continues to be one of the main issues raised with me by residents across Edinburgh Central.

In recent months and over the course of my term in office, I have heard from constituents in the Old Town, Gorgie and Dalry, the Gayfield area, Dumbiedykes and Tollcross about problems including vandalism, noise and drug use.

These concerns are entirely understandable. Everyone deserves to feel safe and comfortable in their own community.

That is why I welcome the recent announcement from Education Minister and fellow Edinburgh MSP, Ben Macpherson of new Scottish Government funding to help tackle antisocial behaviour and support young people to make positive choices.

The £20 million national package will help local authorities and partners deliver early intervention programmes, community outreach and diversionary activities. It will also strengthen youth work and mentoring schemes that give young people alternatives to harmful or disruptive behaviour.

The funding builds on existing efforts by Police Scotland, local councils and community organisations to address the causes of antisocial behaviour rather than just its symptoms.

By supporting constructive opportunities for young people, the Scottish Government is helping communities reduce disorder and build safer environments for everyone.

In Edinburgh Central, I will continue to raise constituent concerns with local partners and ensure that our area benefits from the national investment. There is no single solution, but this coordinated approach can make a difference.

I am grateful to all those working in our communities to keep streets, parks, and shared spaces welcoming and secure for residents and visitors alike.