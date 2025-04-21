Public transport should be accessible for all

Lothian Buses pay ’attention to accessibility’​​​​​​

If I tell people I moved from Motherwell to Edinburgh for the buses they either laugh politely or vehemently agree.

The difference in response usually correlates with whether or not they too have a disability or rely solely on public transport to get around. Where I grew up I wasn’t able to leave my street due to horrible dropped kerbs, and I was driven to school because of the lack of any alternative. Now in Edinburgh I can’t imagine relying on a car and am so grateful for the attention to accessibility that Lothian Buses has for its customers. But it’s important to remember that, while something might be accessible to me, it might not be inclusive to someone with a different impairment. Products, schemes and infrastructure for disabled people are always best designed when they are developed with disabled people from the beginning. As the global disability movement’s motto states: “Nothing about us, without us.”

Since my election in 2022 I have met with Lothian Buses a number of times to keep up to date with their accessibility improvements. On a national level, the Disabled Person’s Bus Pass Scheme is one that I’m especially interested in helping to improve. For example, as a wheelchair user with a chronic to degenerative condition I am expected to reapply for my bus pass every three years to “prove” that I am “still disabled”. This is a lot of unnecessary and troubling admin. If my social security is awarded indefinitely then surely that is enough.

Accessible, free public transport is so much more than getting from A to B. It is the ability to socialise, work, attend appointments and give back to my community. Take the young people who use the Under 22 scheme, brought in by Scottish Greens whilst they were in the Scottish Government as part of the Bute House Agreement. We know that this scheme has been revolutionary for children in the city who can now travel for free on buses and trams. This is great for young people’s independence, their family finances and for promoting car-free travel in the city.

There is a lot of work still to be done to make Edinburgh as accessible as it can be for everyone to walk, wheel and cycle. With disabled people at the table however, I’m confident that lived experience and pressure on governments at all levels will deliver change that we need.

Kayleigh O’Neill is Scottish Green Party councillor for Forth and Transport & Environment portfolio holder for the Edinburgh Green Councillor Group