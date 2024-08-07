Pupils and teachers should be proud of learning journeys and positive destinations - Joan Griffiths

A nervous wait was over for more 12,390 high school learners across Edinburgh who received their exam results by post, text and email on Tuesday morning.

With just a few days left of the summer holidays, preparations are well underway for a brand new school term. We’re looking forward to welcoming over 3900 new Primary One pupils through the school gates for the very first time, and I’d like to wish our youngest students a fantastic first day at school with us.

In addition, almost 4500 of our pupils will be making the transition to High School and I’d like to wish them the very best as they start the next chapter of their learning journey.

In my role as Education, Children and Families Convener I’ve had the great pleasure of visiting many of our schools and early years settings. As a parent and grandmother, I know how important the building blocks of learning are for our young people as they take their first steps in life. I’m also all too aware of how exciting but apprehensive this time can be for parents and carers, as well as our children!

All our young people should be praised for their hard work and we’re continuing to see a high number of our pupils achieving their goals. It was lovely to hear about the pupils’ successes at Liberton High School as they were talking to the media after receiving their results. I’ve really enjoyed hearing about their personal stories and dreams being realised from moving towards becoming vets, computer programmers and foster carers.

I am delighted to say that we have recorded levels of attainment for pupils across Edinburgh above those achieved before the Covid pandemic and the performance of pupils across Edinburgh was maintained or improved in most measures for National 5 and Higher courses when compared to both 2023 and 2019. I am particularly pleased that the attainment gap has been narrowed further.

I want every single pupil and school to be immensely proud of their journey over the last few years and to remember there is no wrong path to their positive destination. We hope that our learners find their passions in life, whatever they may be, and we know that it’s a team effort – our teachers and support staff, as well as youth workers and other partners have all played their part.

All in, this has been a year where there’s been much to celebrate and be proud of and I’m looking forward with much optimism to the year ahead. I hope all of our young people, parents and carers, teachers, and the other dedicated staff who work in our schools have had a well-deserved and relaxing break. I wish you a fantastic start to the new term.

Councillor Joan Griffiths is Education, Children and Families Convener for Edinburgh City Council