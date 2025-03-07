Putting finishing touches to Record Store Day plans - Kevin Buckle

Gracie Abrams has cancelled the first two of her UK tour dates

I finished placing our orders for Record Store Day on Wednesday, which is always a relief. The earliest order had to be in last week but quite a few had a deadline for the middle of next week.

My last two decisions were whether to stock an EP by Wallows, who are a band we are occasionally asked about but whose album we didn’t stock last year, and whether to take even more Charli XCX than I originally intended given her success at the Brits.

In the end I hedged my bets on Wallows and took a couple and more obviously increased what was already a large order for the two Charli XCX releases.

There had already been some tricky decisions with two female singers who are big sellers for us in Gracie Abrams and Laufey both having live albums released for Record Store Day.

The young girls who make up most of our sales are certainly fans but not collectors the way fans of some of the other older artists are and may well decide they don’t need a live album.

Biggest relief was to be told the huge order we had placed for the Taylor Swift single would be fulfilled in full.

There is no guarantee that a shop will get what they have asked for and in the bad old days when some releases by really big artists were limited to two or three per shop we would spend the whole day just telling people we didn’t have the David Bowie single, having sold out in the first ten minutes.

As time went on there would always be a David Bowie release for Record Store Day and the quantities we got improved but still we would be sold out in the first hour or so.

One year when we were in the Grassmarket we had a Brazilian television crew making a documentary and at the front of the queue were two young lads who had decided to sleep outside all night so they could each get a copy of the Bowie release for their dads.

They were obviously successful given they were at the front of the queue we had outside and were then interviewed by the TV crew and asked if they had any interesting stories about their experience.

Unfortunately their reply did not put the Grassmarket in a good light. They explained they had slept in their clothes in sleeping bags but taken off their shoes only to wake up in the morning to find their shoes had gone!

I was never that happy that people had to turn up long before we opened and these days there is definitely no need to queue and we suggest people just turn up as we open.

Shops are allowed to open from 8am but we have always opened at 9am. However, after numerous requests I have relented and thanks to the Avalanche team of John and Sofia we will be open at 8am.

Anybody looking for our Record Store Day news as the big day approaches should check our social media platforms or the Waverley Market website.