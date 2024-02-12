Putting people at the heart of our services- Cammy Day

Council leader Cammy Day

We must stay true to our ambitions – ending poverty, becoming net zero and creating a good, inclusive place to live and work.

This year we’ve put additional investment into the services that impact you every day, such as doubling the funding for roads and pavements, a deep clean of the city and a cash boost injection into maintaining and improving our beautiful parks and greenspace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cost-of-living crisis has only exasperated the city’s wealth divide and inequality. Over the past year, we’ve doubled our homelessness budget, helped over 4000 people into work or learning and, through our advice partnerships, helped put more than £20 million directly into the pockets of residents who need it most.

Edinburgh City Chambers, The High Street. Pic: Neil Hanna

We’ve narrowed the poverty related attainment gap in our schools and continue to support our residents in care homes, in receipt of at home care and everyone in between.

Despite all this hard work, I remain deeply concerned and will continue our work to deliver our End Poverty in Edinburgh plan to help people keep their heads above water and ensure the best future for our citizens.

On climate we remain determined to play our part in the global fight against climate change. The city has been internationally recognised for our action on climate and our commitment to making a real and lasting difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Climate Strategy and city-wide carbon emissions report demonstrates we’re continuing to make progress. However, climate change is already upon us which is why we’ve published a new Climate Ready Edinburgh strategy to address the impact on the city.

For our part, we’ll continue to focus on our key priorities for Edinburgh: to face into the climate emergency, tackle poverty and to consistently deliver high quality services for our residents. We do however remain the lowest funded local authority in Scotland. The SNP-led Scottish Government have reduced funding for our already underfunded local authorities, threatening our ability to deliver essential services for Edinburgh.

It’s going to be a fascinating year with voters heading to the polls seeking change. This is an opportunity for the UK to be led with integrity and by a government who will focus on what is important to people both now and in the future.