As ten moving days of collective mourning come to a close, Her Majesty’s funeral in London will allow us to say one last goodbye.

As one of Edinburgh’s representatives attending Westminster Abbey today, I feel privileged to be able to pay my respects in person.

At the service I’ll be joined by the Lord Provost and the chief executive, local leaders from all over the United Kingdom, heads of state from the Commonwealth and dignitaries from across the world to unite in this final farewell.

Meanwhile, everyone in Edinburgh will have the chance to view coverage of the ceremony live in Holyrood Park. I can think of no more fitting venue for the city’s screening than the Queen’s own park on the doorstep of her beloved Palace of Holyroodhouse and I’m pleased we’ve been able to make this event possible.

I hope people of all ages will take this opportunity to say goodbye, particularly following the incredible role our city has played over the last week and a half.

This is something we can take immense pride in and I’d like to thank the people of Edinburgh for turning out in their thousands to pay their respects. I also want to pay tribute to the many council workers, partners and volunteers who delivered the Capital’s events so flawlessly.

Queen Elizabeth II attended the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in June (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA)

The city truly shone as well over 100,000 people lined the streets to see the Queen’s cortège. It will be impossible to forget the pictures of 33,000 people queueing peacefully into the small hours to pass through St Giles’ Cathedral, or the scores of volunteers who supported them through the night.

All in all, this was a hugely significant operation, involving an unparalleled level of planning to ensure the comfort and safety of everyone in the huge crowds. It was an astonishing achievement and display of hard work with the world watching, in honour of a remarkable Queen. The people of Edinburgh did Scotland and Her Majesty proud.

On Friday, we held a special meeting of the council to consider a motion raised by the Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge. Passed unanimously, this motion outlined his condolences on behalf of the city.

I enjoyed hearing elected members share their own reflections and speak fondly about their personal encounters with Her Majesty over the years. The Queen will have undoubtedly meant something different to each of us, but to everyone it’s clear how much Edinburgh and Scotland meant to the Queen.

As she is laid to rest today, we will be joining towns and cities across the United Kingdom to share the King’s grief and that of his Royal Family. We have lost our longest-serving sovereign and a constant presence in our ever-changing world, our nation’s mum and grandmother and a much-loved figure who clearly cherished her Scottish Capital until the end.

It has been Edinburgh’s honour, Your Majesty.