Rail fare hikes are bad news for people and planet - Lorna Slater

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

The announcement that peak rail fares are set to return in September will have caused despair for commuters all over our country.

Over the last 12 months we’ve had off-peak fares all day, due to a pilot scheme secured by the Scottish Greens to scrap them. It was a big change and one that saved hundreds and in some cases thousands of pounds for regular commuters.

Peak fares are fundamentally unfair. They disproportionately hit students and workers who mostly don’t have any say in what times they need to start work or be in class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means from September 27, a peak return ticket between Edinburgh and Glasgow will cost £31. If you are going to Dundee it will cost £45. There’s no way to justify those kinds of prices at a time when so many people are struggling.

I was part of the negotiations that established the pilot in the first place. Even then, it was always clear that there were parts of the Scottish Government who were sceptical about the idea. However, with the Scottish Greens in the room we were able to stand our ground and push for it as part of budget negotiations.

Prior to the collapse of the coalition agreement between ourselves and the SNP we were calling for the change to be made permanent.

Transport Scotland says the numbers don’t justify it, but their own figures show that rail travel has significantly increased at a time when a lot of services have been cancelled and when more and more people are working from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We cannot afford to go back. Transport is the biggest source of carbon emissions in Scotland. We have no way of hitting our climate targets without significantly reducing the number of cars on our roads.

It takes time for people to change their behaviour and efficient and affordable alternatives need to be in place. Making the change permanent would offer stability and encourage more people to consider making the switch to rail.

How can we ask people to use the train at the same time as they are being made to pay some of the most extortionate prices in Europe during a cost of living crisis?When we scrapped bus fares for everyone under 22 there were some doubts, but it has meant millions of free journeys and supported local bus companies.

I know that things are being made far harder by a Westminster government that is set on cuts. But that only makes it all the more important that Scotland uses the powers we have to full effect.

Our railways can have a great future. But it will only happen if we make them more accessible and affordable.