Rally for republic is a movement for change - Lorna Slater

Co-leader of the Scottish Green Party Lorna Slater

Hundreds of enthusiastic people joined the biggest republican rally that our city has had for a long time.

The crowd looked like our city, with families and people of all ages coming together to sing, chant, listen and talk about their hopes and the future they want.

The event may have taken place on the day of the coronation, but Saturday’s rally wasn't just a protest against the status quo, it was also part of a movement for change.

A loud and clear call for a democratic Scottish Republic.

We had a sea of saltires and European Union flags, an array of excellent speakers and a deep well of passion and hope.

The Scotland that we were all there to celebrate and imagine was a fairer and more democratic country.

One where the needs of the people come first and where the head of state is elected and governs with a mandate from the communities they serve.

We all do better from a fairer and inclusive system of government that recognises and values the unique contribution of each and every one of us and treats us all as equals.

As one of the speakers, Malini Chakrabarty, so powerfully said: “The very idea that one person is superior to another is the root cause of discrimination – and it’s a curse on the spirit of humanity.”

Electing a head of state would be a chance for us to build a better democracy. We can be citizens and not subjects.

Our head of state should be accountable to us and would pledge their allegiance to the people rather than the people pledging service to a king.

I believe that Scotland will become an independent country, and, when we do, we will have the opportunity to write a constitution and have a national discussion about the country we want to be.

It will be a chance to shape a different and better future. I hope that our new constitution will ensure that all levels of governance are elected and accountable to the people.

As I spoke to the crowd at Calton Hill, I could see and hear the yearning for something different. It was a desire for us to be a real democracy and to move on from an old and dated system and an order that is becoming increasingly detached from those it is meant to represent.

My hope for our country and for our democracy doesn't come from any attachment to palaces or bloodlines, it comes from my belief in our people and in what we are capable of achieving.

That is the hope I felt on a wet Saturday and a hope that will always be at the heart of my politics.

Lorna Slater is the minister for green skills, circular economy and biodiversity