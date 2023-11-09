Red, white and Greens - John McLellan

Those poor dears in the Edinburgh Green Party have been getting all upset at the City Chambers being illuminated in red for the lead-up to Remembrance Sunday because no-one asked them.

A Remembrance poppy wreath

The lighting up is for Poppy Scotland, which helps ex-services personnel struggling with civilian life, but not to worry, the Greens are wearing white poppies which raises money for the, er, organisers of the white poppy campaign.

It’s such a shame this democratic outrage denied them an opportunity to express how “inappropriate” it is to support Poppy Scotland in this way, and it must give them the boiling vapours having to walk past the statue of General Maczek every day, the man who helped fight off Communism in 1920s Poland before commanding the 1st Polish Armoured Division in WW2.

They are less sensitive when it comes to associating themselves with Israel’s enemies, one prominent councillor gleefully chanting the genocidal “From the river to the sea” call for the country’s destruction at a pro-Palestine rally last weekend, next to the Garden of Remembrance.

That’s the destruction of the only democratic state in a region surrounded by dictatorships and the puppets of Iran’s religious tyrants, in case anyone forgot.

And how happy they were to publicise their role in assisting the occupation of Waverley Station, during which a 78-year-old army veteran selling red poppies was allegedly punched by pro-Palestinian demonstrators as he was packing up.