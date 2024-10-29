Redolent of Scottish excellence - Angus Robertson

Congratulations to Edinburgh band Redolent for Scottish Album of the Year victory.

Their winning debut album ‘Dinny Greet’ is the work of brothers Danny and Robin Herbert, Andrew Turnbull, Robbie White and Alice Hancock.

Known for their experimental style, the album was released in May to widespread critical praise. The album stood out for its inventive sounds and social commentary, securing its position at the top among finalists like Arab Strap and Rachel Sermanni.

Robert Kilpatrick, creative director of the Scottish Music Industry Association, praised Redolent's album and said ‘Redolent's win is a testament to the importance of recognising and investing in Scotland’s diverse creative talent.’

I couldn’t agree more, which is why the Scottish Government will be assuring at least £100 million more annually in culture funding by 2028-29.

Accepting the award for Dinny Greet, Redolent's Danny Herbert said "I always feel like we’re sprinting behind the pack trying to keep up and all I’ve wanted to do is contribute something. I’m potentially also gonna greet right now which is ironic.”

The ceremony also honoured the late Scots-Canadian musician Martyn Bennett, who passed away in 2005. Bennett’s last album, Grit, was created under the constraints of his illness but is credited with its pioneering Celtic fusion feel. The album was awarded the Modern Scottish Classic award.

Congrats too, to the winner of the Sound of Young Scotland Award, Dillon Barrie, who receives a funding package to help record his debut album.